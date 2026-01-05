Man shot in Fort Lauderdale after Monday morning altercation, police say

Police in Fort Lauderdale said an altercation between two people led to a shooting on Monday morning.

Fort Lauderdale police said they received a report of the shooting in the 900 block of Northwest 7th Avenue just before 10 a.m.

Police said that preliminary information showed that there was some sort of altercation between two people when the suspect shot the victim.

That victim, who hasn't been identified, was taken to Broward General Medical Center by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

No other information was released.