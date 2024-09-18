Watch CBS News
Man shot and killed after trying to stop fight between group of girls in Florida City, police say

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — A man was shot and killed after he tried to stop a fight between young girls in Florida City on Tuesday evening, police said.

Around 5:30 p.m., Florida City Police responded to reports of a shooting near NW 14th St. 1st Ct., Miami-Dade Police told CBS News Miami.

When officers arrived, they learned that the man shot was taken to Baptist Homestead Hospital before being transferred by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson South Medical Center, where he died.

Miami-Dade Police told CBS News Miami that the preliminary investigation revealed that a group of young girls was involved in a dispute regarding a previous incident, which escalated when an unknown suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man as he intervened in the situation.

Miami-Dade Police's Homicide Bureau is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests or further details have been released at this time.

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

