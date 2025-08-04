Man shoots neighbor's dog after attack on family pet in Brownsville, MDSO says

A man shot and killed his neighbor's dog in a Brownsville apartment building Monday after the animal attacked his own pet, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on the 11th floor of a building in the 5100 block of Northwest 29th Avenue.

Deputies responded along with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue after neighbors reported hearing a gunshot.

Seletio Murley shot the dog after it attacked his two-year-old dog named King, said his wife, Teresa Murley.

"My husband went in the house and got his gun and shot him—he had no choice," she said.

Pit bull reportedly attacked smaller dog and bit owner

Teresa Murley told CBS News Miami that the dog that was shot was a pit bull and said the incident began when the pit bull escaped from a neighbor's apartment.

"My husband was playing with the dog on the porch, rolling [a] ball, the owner of the dog came home with his McDonald's and he opened up the door and the pit bull came outside and he attacked my dog," she said. "My husband tried to get him off and the other guy tried to get him off too, the owner."

Murley said they tried everything to separate the animals.

"My husband broke out a kitchen chair trying to get him off and he wouldn't get off. I also tried and got bit, and my husband went in the house, got his gun and shot him," she said, adding she plans to get a tetanus shot.

Neighbor says rules should be reviewed

One resident, who lives one floor above, said the building should re-examine pet safety policies.

"Nobody should have to shoot a dog; I don't think that's right," said Ariel Acanda.

The owner of the dog that was shot declined to comment. Authorities said no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time.