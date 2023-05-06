Watch CBS News
Man pulled from canal after car accident in Miami, condition unknown, police say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI, Florida - Around 8:30 a.m. authorities responded to a single vehicle accident in the area of West 4 Avenue and West 61 Street, where a car reportedly went into a canal. 

Emergency responders pulled one white male from the vehicle and transported him to Palmetto Hospital, according to Hialeah police.

His condition is currently unknown, and his identity has not been released.

It remains an open and active investigation.

First published on May 6, 2023 / 1:40 PM

