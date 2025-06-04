Man killed, woman injured in Downtown Miami shooting near Brightline station

An early morning shooting near the Brightline station in Downtown Miami left one man dead and a woman seriously injured.

The shooting took place at NW 1 Avenue and NW 6 Street.

When police arrived they found the body of a man who had been shot and a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Police have not released her condition.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.