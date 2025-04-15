Watch CBS News
Man killed in shooting at Northeast Miami-Dade apartment complex

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
A man was killed in an early morning shooting at a Northeast Miami-Dade apartment complex.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, around 6 a.m. deputies were sent to check out reports of a shooting at the complex at NE 151 Street and NE 6 Avenue. 

When they arrived they found a man who had been shot. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and determined that he was dead. 

Homicide investigators will now determine what led to the shooting. The name of the man who died has not been released. 

The sheriff's office said at this time they do not have information on the person who shot him.

