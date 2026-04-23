Man who killed Broward mom and 4-year-old daughter set for execution after Gov. DeSantis signs warrant

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed his eighth death warrant of 2026 on Wednesday, ordering the execution of a man convicted in the 2000 killings of a Broward County woman and her 4-year-old daughter, just one day after the state carried out another execution.

The warrant sets a May 21 execution date for Richard Knight, 47, who was sentenced to death for the murders of Odessia Stephens and Hanessia Mullings. The move comes less than 24 hours after Chadwick Willacy was put to death by lethal injection at Florida State Prison for a separate 1990 murder.

Richard Knight execution warrant and details of the Broward County killings

According to court records, Knight became angry after Stephens asked him to move out of the apartment she shared with his cousin and her daughter. After briefly leaving, he returned, argued with Stephens, retrieved a knife from the kitchen and fatally stabbed her in a bedroom. Prosecutors said he then killed the child, continuing the attack until the knife broke.

Stephens suffered 21 stab wounds, while the child was stabbed multiple times and showed signs consistent with strangulation, records show.

Authorities said Knight attempted to clean up after the killings but fled through a window when police arrived. He was quickly apprehended nearby.

Knight was convicted of first-degree murder in 2006 and sentenced to death in 2007. The Florida Supreme Court upheld his convictions and sentence in 2011 and later denied postconviction relief in 2017.

Florida executions in 2026 and criticism over death penalty process

The latest warrant continues a series of executions in Florida this year. James Ernest Hitchcock, 69, is scheduled to be executed April 30 for the 1976 rape and murder of his step-niece in Orange County.

In the letter accompanying Knight's warrant to the state prison warden, DeSantis appeared to mistakenly reference Hitchcock instead of Knight.

The recent executions have drawn criticism from advocacy groups, including Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, which argues the governor has broad discretion over the timing and selection of executions without sufficient transparency or oversight.

Last week, the Florida Supreme Court denied last-minute motions from Willacy's legal team seeking to delay his execution and obtain more details about the state's lethal injection procedures.

DeSantis signed a modern-era record of 19 death warrants in 2025, continuing an aggressive use of capital punishment. The modern era refers to the period since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976 following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that had temporarily halted executions nationwide.