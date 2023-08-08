Watch CBS News
Man injured in Fort Lauderdale crash, shooting

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man was injured in an overnight shooting and crash in Fort Lauderdale.

When police arrived they found a bullet-ridden car with its airbags deployed and severe front-end damage in the intersection of Broward Boulevard and NW 7th Avenue. There were at least two bullet holes in the driver's side windshield.

A clerk at a gas station on the corner said he was helping a customer when he heard a loud noise. He said he ran out to what was going on and saw a car speeding through a nearby Walgreens parking lot. Then he said he saw people running to the car in the intersection trying to help.

"I just seen a crash and I seen a woman jump out and she was yelling help, her boyfriend was shot. She end up seeing a police come by and she waved them down. So after that, the police came in and shut everything down and tried to get the guy to the hospital," said Chris Jones.

Police have not said how many people were injured. They are trying to determine what led to the shooting. 

