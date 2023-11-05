Man injured after crashing his car into Lauderhill business

LAUDERHILL — A man was injured after crashing his car into a Lauderhill business on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Lauderhill Police responded to the area of 7748 W. Commercial Blvd. after receiving a call regarding a vehicle crashing into a building.

Upon arrival, officers found a black Toyota sedan was driven into the front of a business. The driver — identified only as a male individual — was transported to a medical facility for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported on the scene.

Javier Rodriguez, who was next door when the crash occurred, said he was alarmed by a "big slam noise" as the alarms began to go off inside his store.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.