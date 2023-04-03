Man in critical condition after Miami Beach shooting

MIAMI - A man is recovering after he was shot early Monday morning on Miami Beach.

According to police, just before 3 a.m. they received word of the shooting near 16th Street and Alton Road.

When officers arrived, they found a homeless man who had been shot. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Unit in critical condition.

The person who reportedly shot him was seen running north on Alton Road. He remains at large.

Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.