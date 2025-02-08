Man in critical condition after almost drowning in Lauderhill canal
BROWARD -- A man is fighting for his life after almost drowning in a canal early Saturday morning, Lauderhill police say.
The incident was reported at 7500 W Oakland Park Boulevard.
According to police, a person walking by saw the man struggling to swim.
Officials then arrived and pulled the man out of the water and took him to a nearby hospital where he is reported to be in critical condition.
Lauderhill detectives are investigating.