Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in critical condition after almost drowning in Lauderhill canal

By Alyssa Dzikowski

/ CBS Miami

Man critically injured after found in Lauderhill canal
Man critically injured after found in Lauderhill canal 00:12

BROWARD -- A man is fighting for his life after almost drowning in a canal early Saturday morning, Lauderhill police say. 

The incident was reported at 7500 W Oakland Park Boulevard.

According to police, a person walking by saw the man struggling to swim.

Officials then arrived and pulled the man out of the water and took him to a nearby hospital where he is reported to be in critical condition.

Lauderhill detectives are investigating. 

Alyssa Dzikowski

Alyssa Dzikowski attended the University of Miami and became a digital producer for CBS News in September of 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.