Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after apparent Miami Gardens shooting

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI GARDENS — A man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds following an apparent shooting in northwest Miami-Dade County Tuesday evening.

Around 6:18 p.m., Miami Gardens Police Department responded to the 19900 block of Northwest 27th Avenue regarding a Shotspotter Alert.

A man was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds while the suspect fled the scene, heading westbound in a dark-colored SUV, police told CBS News Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to a local hospital.

No further information was given as the investigation continues.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 7:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.