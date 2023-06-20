Man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after apparent Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS — A man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds following an apparent shooting in northwest Miami-Dade County Tuesday evening.

Around 6:18 p.m., Miami Gardens Police Department responded to the 19900 block of Northwest 27th Avenue regarding a Shotspotter Alert.

A man was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds while the suspect fled the scene, heading westbound in a dark-colored SUV, police told CBS News Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to a local hospital.

No further information was given as the investigation continues.