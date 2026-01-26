Watch CBS News
Man hospitalized after Liberty City shooting, police search for suspect

By
Abby Dodge
Abby Dodge
Reporter, CBS News Miami
Abby Dodge
Abby Dodge

/ CBS Miami

Miami police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in Liberty City on Monday afternoon. 

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of 17th Avenue and 52nd Street, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

A 52-year-old Liberty City resident was wounded in the shooting and transported to Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

The neighborhood, which features a mix of homes and businesses, remained an active crime scene hours after the shooting. 

Chopper 4 captured aerial footage showing investigators spread across the block, with particular attention focused on a peach-colored home with a box truck parked in the driveway. 

Across the street, crime scene investigators took photos of a silver Chevy car, which had at least one bullet hole in its front windshield.

A nearby resident reported hearing at least four gunshots when the incident occurred.

As of Monday evening, police had not released details about a possible suspect and continued to canvass the area for information.

This is a developing story. CBS News Miami will provide updates as more information becomes available

