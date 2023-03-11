Man struck by vehicle during drive-by shooting in Dania Beach, BSO says

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Saturday was investigating a drive-by shooting in Dania Beach during which the victim was also struck by a vehicle, authorities said.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The incident occurred near SW 8th Avenue and W. Dania Beach Boulevard early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, two women had a fight before one of them was trying to drive away from the scene. As the woman was driving away, deputies said shots were fired at her vehicle.

Deputies said it appears that no one was struck by the gunfire.

The relationship of the man to either of the women was not disclosed.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.