Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found dead in Hollywood business, investigation underway

By Trish Christakis

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

FORT LAUDERDALE - An early morning death is under investigation in Hollywood.

Around 6:45 a.m., a man was found dead inside the Wartsila building at 2900 SW 42nd Street. It's a marine and energy technology company. 

"Officers received a radio call of a suspicious incident. When officers arrived on scene they observed the deceased body of a male inside this location," said police spokesman Christian Lata

According to investigators, this involved two people who worked together. They have not said how the man died but did confirm that he was not shot.

"At this time Hollywood police do not believe that there is any danger to public safety. This was an isolated incident between two people that did know each other," said Lata.

Police would not say if they were employees there.  

Trish Christakis
Trish-Christakis.jpg

Trish Christakis has been reporting for the CBS4 Miami team since February 2022.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 11:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.