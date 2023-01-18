Man found dead in Hollywood business, investigation underway

FORT LAUDERDALE - An early morning death is under investigation in Hollywood.

Around 6:45 a.m., a man was found dead inside the Wartsila building at 2900 SW 42nd Street. It's a marine and energy technology company.

"Officers received a radio call of a suspicious incident. When officers arrived on scene they observed the deceased body of a male inside this location," said police spokesman Christian Lata

According to investigators, this involved two people who worked together. They have not said how the man died but did confirm that he was not shot.

"At this time Hollywood police do not believe that there is any danger to public safety. This was an isolated incident between two people that did know each other," said Lata.

Police would not say if they were employees there.