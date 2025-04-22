Watch CBS News
Man fatally shot near SW Miami-Dade canal, MDSO says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

A man was found fatally shot near a canal in Naranja Tuesday afternoon, prompting an active investigation by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Southwest 130th Street and 9th Avenue, where deputies responded to reports of gunfire around 1:30 p.m., authorities said.

A ShotSpotter alert helped guide officers to the scene, where they discovered the victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Victim died at hospital

Paramedics transported the man to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive his injuries, authorities confirmed. His identity and age have not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

Under investigation

Detectives are examining the surrounding area, which includes a canal embankment. 

Crime scene investigators and detectives remained at the scene into the evening, canvassing for evidence.

"At this moment, we do not have any subject information," a police spokesperson said. "We are asking the community, if you know anything about this incident, please come forward."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.

Mauricio Maldonado

