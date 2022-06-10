Man fatally shot inside vehicle in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - Police are searching for answers after a man was killed in Northwest Miami-Dade.
It happened early Friday morning on Northwest 25th Avenue.
When police arrived, they found the victim sitting in his car with several gunshot wounds.
He was prounced dead on the scene.
Investigators have not released any information about a possible gunman or if any arrests have been made.
