Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally shot at SW Miami-Dade gas station; suspect in custody, MDSO says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Fatal shooting at Wawa parking lot in SW Miami-Dade
Fatal shooting at Wawa parking lot in SW Miami-Dade 01:34

A man was shot and killed in broad daylight Monday afternoon outside a Wawa gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade and deputies said a suspect was quickly apprehended following a traffic stop.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies responded shortly after 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the gas station located at Southwest 248th Street and 112th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to Jackson South Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Quick arrest following BOLO alert

Witnesses at the scene provided authorities with a description of the shooter and the vehicle he was driving.

A BOLO or "Be On the Lookout" alert was issued and a short time later, deputies spotted a vehicle matching the description.

Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop and took a man into custody without incident, officials said.

Investigation underway

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation.

Authorities have not released the names of the victim or the suspect, and no motive has been disclosed as of Monday evening.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.