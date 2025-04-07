Man fatally shot at SW Miami-Dade gas station; suspect in custody, MDSO says

A man was shot and killed in broad daylight Monday afternoon outside a Wawa gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade and deputies said a suspect was quickly apprehended following a traffic stop.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies responded shortly after 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the gas station located at Southwest 248th Street and 112th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to Jackson South Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Quick arrest following BOLO alert

Witnesses at the scene provided authorities with a description of the shooter and the vehicle he was driving.

A BOLO or "Be On the Lookout" alert was issued and a short time later, deputies spotted a vehicle matching the description.

Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop and took a man into custody without incident, officials said.

Investigation underway

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation.

Authorities have not released the names of the victim or the suspect, and no motive has been disclosed as of Monday evening.