Man faces murder charges after body found in Miami Gardens trash bin

MIAMI - Miami Gardens police said a man already in custody in Broward County is facing murder charges in their city after a body was discovered in a trash bin.

Police identified Jason Jarrod Butler,40, as their main suspect, and is awaiting extradition.

Authorities said the victim's decomposed body was discovered in the area of the 2800 block of Northwest 205 Street back on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at approximately 10 a.m.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy on the victim, later identified as Nathaniel Frasier George, and determined the cause of death had been multiple gunshot wounds.

The Miami Gardens Police Department is seeking additional information about this incident.

Anyone with information on this Homicide is urged to contact Miami Gardens Police Homicide Detective Jose Rodriguez at 305-474-1615.