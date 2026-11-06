Man, dog found dead inside Lauderhill home sparking police investigation

An investigation is underway in Lauderhill after a man and dog were found dead inside a residence during a welfare check, according to residents.

Few details were released, but the incident took place in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Lauderhill just west of Route 441.

The owners of the unit where the incident took place told CBS News Miami that two people, a man and woman, rent the unit from them.

They said that the woman called them two nights ago to say that she couldn't get in touch with the man who lived there, and asked them to go check on him.

The owners arrived at the unit on Thursday night, when the windows were closed, and said they would return on Friday morning at daylight to check again.

The woman did not want to wait, so she called police to perform a welfare check.

That's when the man and dog were found dead inside the unit.

The homeowner told CBS News Miami that it appears as though a fire took place, and may have started in the kitchen and spread to the living space.

Neighbors told CBS News Miami that two days ago they reported hearing the smoke alarm going off and smelling smoke.

However, the death investigation didn't take place until Thursday night.

CBS News Miami has reached out to Lauderhill police for more information and will update this story when new details are released.