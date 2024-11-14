Man dies after being found shot on sidewalk in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY - A man died Thursday morning after being found shot on a street near a Days Inn, Florida City Police said.

At 7:41 a.m., officers received a gunshot detection alert in the area of Palm Drive and U.S. 1, Sgt. David Hunsberger said, noting it was not on the motel's property.

While officers were en route to the call, multiple calls were received of a person shot, he said.

They found a man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson South where he was pronounced deceased.

Miami-Dade Police's homicide unit has assumed the investigation as the lead agency.