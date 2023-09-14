Watch CBS News
Man killed after being electrocuted in NW Miami-Dade, police say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Police were investigating the death of a man who was electrocuted early Monday in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Rescue workers were called to 830 NW 73rd Street around 5:45 a.m. for a possible electrocution.

When police arrived, they found the man's body and began their investigation to determine what led to the electrocution.

Investigators have not yet identified the man.

