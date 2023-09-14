Man killed after being electrocuted in NW Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI -- Police were investigating the death of a man who was electrocuted early Monday in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.
Rescue workers were called to 830 NW 73rd Street around 5:45 a.m. for a possible electrocution.
When police arrived, they found the man's body and began their investigation to determine what led to the electrocution.
Investigators have not yet identified the man.
