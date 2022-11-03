Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead after early morning shooting in Florida City

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - A man died as the result of an early morning shooting in Florida City.

Miami-Dade police said just before 6:30 a.m. they received word of the shooting at West Lucy Street and South Miami-Dade Busway.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Jackson South Medical Center where he died.

Police are working to determine what led to the shooting. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 9:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.