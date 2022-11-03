Man dead after early morning shooting in Florida City
MIAMI - A man died as the result of an early morning shooting in Florida City.
Miami-Dade police said just before 6:30 a.m. they received word of the shooting at West Lucy Street and South Miami-Dade Busway.
When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Jackson South Medical Center where he died.
Police are working to determine what led to the shooting.
