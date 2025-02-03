Watch CBS News
Man critically injured in Miramar Walgreens shooting

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIRAMAR - A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot inside a Walgreens in Miramar on Monday. 

The shooting happened just before noon in the store at Miramar Boulevard and Palm Avenue. 

According to Miramar police Chief Delrish Moss, the man and another person were arguing and as the argument escalated, the other person pulled a gun and shot the man. 

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

