Man charged with attempted murder in Miami-Dade officer attack

MIAMI - A South Florida man is behind bars Monday accused of attacking a police officer.

George Theo Knowles is facing several charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and trespassing.

Police say the 32-year-old was at a gas station in Miami over the weekend.

At one point, the owner told Knowles to leave, after accusing him of harassing customers and aggresive panhandling.

A police officer responded to the scene when Knowles refused to go.

That's when investigtors say Knowles lunged at the officer.

The officer suffered a broken nose and a cut in the back of his head that required stitches.

During his arrest, police say that Knowles told another officer, quote, "I hope he dies." 

First published on June 26, 2023 / 4:48 PM

