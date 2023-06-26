Man charged with attempted murder in Miami-Dade officer attack

MIAMI - A South Florida man is behind bars Monday accused of attacking a police officer.

George Theo Knowles is facing several charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and trespassing.

Police say the 32-year-old was at a gas station in Miami over the weekend.

At one point, the owner told Knowles to leave, after accusing him of harassing customers and aggresive panhandling.

A police officer responded to the scene when Knowles refused to go.

That's when investigtors say Knowles lunged at the officer.

The officer suffered a broken nose and a cut in the back of his head that required stitches.

During his arrest, police say that Knowles told another officer, quote, "I hope he dies."