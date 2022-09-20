Man charged in weekend NW Dade bar shooting, two injured

MIAMI - An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade over the weekend.

According to police, they thought Kijuan Sears, 30, was a victim in the shooting, but on further investigation determined he was the one who initially opened fire,

Surveillance video reportedly shows Sears firing into the crowd at the Chicagoan Bar on NW 7th Avenue and 107th Street on Sunday, injuring two people.

Police said a witness returned fire, injuring Sears.

He was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder.