3-year-old boy died after shooting in a Fort Lauderdale park

FORT LAUDERDALE - A 3-year-old boy died after he was shot Sunday afternoon in a Fort Lauderdale park.

Police said they received word of the shooting at Riverland Park, 950 SW 27th Avenue, around 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the boy at a pavilion decorated for a party. He was rushed as a trauma alert to Broward Health Medical Center where he later died.

The child's name has not been released.

Police said they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or have information about it is urged to call Fort Lauderdale police.