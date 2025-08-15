Man charged after shooting at Miami boxing gym during sparring session

A Miami man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he opened fire Thursday evening inside a boxing gym during sparring sessions, injuring another man.

Witnesses told police the shooting began when the suspect, 41-year-old Boyise Denmark, became upset that his son was sparring against someone he believed was bigger and older.

"I believe there was to be probable cause for second-degree murder," a Miami-Dade County judge said during Denmark's first court appearance.

Altercation turns violent

The incident happened at the House of Pain Gym on Seventh Avenue, according to Miami police. Officers said the victim was found with gunshot wounds to the arm, abdomen, thigh, knee and buttocks.

Witnesses reported that Denmark grew aggressive and argumentative with the victim over the sparring match. The two eventually shook hands, but tensions flared again when a boxing coach allegedly slapped an opposing boxer, sparking another altercation. Police say Denmark then shot the victim.

Court orders and charges

"Sir, I'm entering a stay away order from the alleged victim," the judge told Denmark, who did not speak during the hearing.

Police said Denmark was still at the scene when they arrived and had a gun in his waistband. He has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, using a firearm during the commission of a felony, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

"I'm granting the state's motion for pre-trial detention and holding him with no bond," the judge said.

The victim remains at Ryder Trauma Center. Police have not provided an update on his condition. CBS News Miami contacted Denmark's public defender, but they declined to comment.

Denmark's next court date is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m.