Man charged after caught on camera stealing suitcases at Miami International Airport, deputies say

A man spent the holidays in jail after he was seen on video stealing luggage at Miami International Airport on multiple occasions, deputies said.

According to arrest documents obtained by CBS News Miami, 22-year-old Darryl Clayton was charged with five counts of third-degree theft after he was allegedly caught on security cameras taking suitcases that did not belong to him, without a valid boarding pass or baggage claim tags.

More details about the incident were revealed during his bond court appearance on Friday, when a bond court judge read Clayton's case and revealed he was allegedly involved in five separate thefts on Monday.

The judge then issued Clayton a stay-away order from MIA unless he had a legitimate reason to be at the airport and issued a $1,500 bond for each charge.

A holiday travel theft caught on camera

Around 11:14 a.m. on Monday, Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputies saw Clayton on security video near Baggage Carousel 2 at MIA with an unidentified accomplice, where he allegedly was seen removing a bag off the carousel that "did not belong to him and walked away with it," before exiting the terminal, the arrest documents said.

When deputies took Clayton into custody, he was revealed not to have a valid boarding pass or baggage claim tags, the arrest documents said.

It remains unclear whether Clayton's accomplice was also arrested and charged, as the arrest documents did not provide any other details regarding the accomplice.