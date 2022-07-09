Watch CBS News
Man briefly detained after hanging banner protesting SCOTUS abortion decision

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI - A man was detained by police in Miami Saturday morning after hanging a banner to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

It happened at around 6:30 a.m. in the area of NW 3rd Avenue and 3rd Street.   

The banner read, "SOS Biden, they won't stop at Roe."

CBS4 asked the man why he had risked his life to hang the banner.

He said, "This is an unelected body, they have no legitimacy, and three of the members committed perjury. They said it was law, and they lied."

"We need democracy to rule this country, not unelected bodies in the Supreme Court."

Police handcuffed the man, but then released him.

He is part of a group that is protesting in that area. The group said that Biden's executive order is a good start, but more action needs to be taken."

