Man and boy killed after two-car crash near South Miami Heights, FHP says

By
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.
Hunter Geisel

CBS Miami

A man and a boy were killed in a late Friday night crash in Southwest Miami-Dade, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, troopers responded to a crash involving a black Lexus sedan carrying the man and boy, and a gray GMC SUV carrying four occupants on eastbound State Road 994 and Southwest 117th Avenue near South Miami Heights.

FHP said the Lexus' driver — who was only identified as an adult male — died at the scene, while the boy was airlifted to HCA Kendall Hospital, where he later died. FHP added that all four occupants in the GMC were not injured.

SR-994 was closed during the investigation and traffic was diverted onto SW 117th Ave. at the time of the crash.

FHP has not identified any of the victims or released further details surrounding the circumstances of the crash, saying that the investigation remains active.

