Man arrested in Florida Keys for multiple lobster violations, authorities say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

A 40-year-old Tampa-area man was arrested Saturday on several lobster-related charges after being stopped in the Middle Keys, near the Channel Five Bridge, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy says lobsters discarded in water

A Middle Keys marine deputy reported he saw Alexander Alfonso Matos throw multiple lobster tails into the water at about 12:15 p.m. Matos admitted to discarding undersized lobsters, the Sheriff's Office said.

Undersized and speared lobsters recovered

The deputy recovered several lobsters, including two with puncture wounds consistent with being speared. A spear gun was also recovered from the water, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Matos was charged with possession of nine over-the-limit lobsters, possession of eight undersized lobsters, possession of two speared lobsters and possession of wrung tails in the water.

He was taken to jail. 

Mauricio Maldonado

