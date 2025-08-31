Man arrested in Florida Keys for multiple lobster violations, authorities say

A 40-year-old Tampa-area man was arrested Saturday on several lobster-related charges after being stopped in the Middle Keys, near the Channel Five Bridge, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy says lobsters discarded in water

A Middle Keys marine deputy reported he saw Alexander Alfonso Matos throw multiple lobster tails into the water at about 12:15 p.m. Matos admitted to discarding undersized lobsters, the Sheriff's Office said.

Undersized and speared lobsters recovered

The deputy recovered several lobsters, including two with puncture wounds consistent with being speared. A spear gun was also recovered from the water, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Matos was charged with possession of nine over-the-limit lobsters, possession of eight undersized lobsters, possession of two speared lobsters and possession of wrung tails in the water.

He was taken to jail.