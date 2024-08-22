Watch CBS News
Man arrested in connection to woman found shot, dumped on side of Hollywood road, police say

By Hunter Geisel

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police said they have arrested a man connected to a bizarre case of a woman found shot on the side of the road in Broward County.

Hallandale Police said they arrested Omar Simpson, 21, on Wednesday for the murder of Mikesha Johnson, 22, who was found shot in the chest near the Hollywood-Hallandale Beach border back in early March.

Around 4 a.m. on March 5, Hallandale Police was called out to a reported unconscious and injured woman who had been dropped off by a vehicle on the side of Pembroke Road. Upon arrival, officers found Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Police tried to save her life while awaiting paramedics, but she died at the scene.

After further investigation, detectives learned that Simpson and Johnson had met at a house party earlier that evening, police told CBS News Miami, and was identified him as the perpetrator.

The circumstances leading up to Johnson's death are still under investigation. Hallandale Beach Police said anyone who has information can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or browardcrimestoppers.org.

