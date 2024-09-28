Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested for violent Hollywood gas station stabbing that left woman hospitalized, police say

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

FORT LAUDERDALE — An arrest has been made in the violent stabbing of a woman near a gas station in Hollywood earlier this month.

Hollywood Police announced Saturday that they arrested 42-year-old Chason Williams and charged him with attempted first-degree murder.

Just before 4 a.m. on Sept. 12, a woman was found violently stabbed at a Chevron gas station near 1600 S. Federal Hwy. Responding officers aided the woman until paramedics arrived and took her to the hospital. Hollywood Police said the woman has "begun the long road to recovery" and has been released from the hospital.

After further investigation, Hollywood Police detectives were able to identify Williams on surveillance video they've gathered, leading to a warrant for his arrest.

On Thursday, Williams was found and taken into custody. He is currently being held without bond.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.