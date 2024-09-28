Man arrested for violent Hollywood gas station stabbing that left woman hospitalized, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE — An arrest has been made in the violent stabbing of a woman near a gas station in Hollywood earlier this month.

Hollywood Police announced Saturday that they arrested 42-year-old Chason Williams and charged him with attempted first-degree murder.

Just before 4 a.m. on Sept. 12, a woman was found violently stabbed at a Chevron gas station near 1600 S. Federal Hwy. Responding officers aided the woman until paramedics arrived and took her to the hospital. Hollywood Police said the woman has "begun the long road to recovery" and has been released from the hospital.

After further investigation, Hollywood Police detectives were able to identify Williams on surveillance video they've gathered, leading to a warrant for his arrest.

On Thursday, Williams was found and taken into custody. He is currently being held without bond.