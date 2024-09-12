Woman hospitalized after possible stabbing near Hollywood gas station
FORT LAUDERDALE — A woman was hospitalized after she was found with stab wounds at a Hollywood gas station early Thursday morning.
Hollywood Police were called to a possible stabbing at a Chevron gas station near 1600 Federal Highway around 3:45 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the woman and immediately gave her aid before paramedics took her to the hospital.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.