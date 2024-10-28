Miami man arrested in shooting of former wife in Kendall

KENDALL - A 47-year-old Miami man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly admitted to shooting his former wife at her home in Kendall, authorities said Monday.

Pedro Nunez is facing an attempted murder charge while using a firearm and aggressive battery.

They have a 10-year-old son.

In 6200 block of 109th Avenue, a tenant who lives in a side efficiency apartment, noticed the front door of the main residence open, and inside the efficiency noticed a large amount of blood on the floor, according to the arrest report.

He then left the scene and called police.

Officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in her bedroom, police said.

The woman, "while going in and out of consciousness," said her former husband shot her, according to the arrest report.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the gunshot victim to HCA Florida Kendall with life-threatening injuries to her torso, extremities and buttocks. She underwent surgery.

Soon afterward, police in Hialeah notified Miami-Dade police the man had surrendered with a firearm in their jurisdiction.

Nunez, during questioning, said he was arguing with his former wife and admitted to shooting the woman in her residence in the hallway near the door that leads to the efficiency, which was locked and secured shut.

He told authorities he shot her four times and stopped when the woman's body fell toward the door, causing it to break open.

Nunez fled the scene and called his father, and told him "he shot and killed the victim," according to the arrest report.

Nunez was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. A judge ordered him held without bond.