Man arrested after threatening to "blow something up," Miami police say

Julia Falcon
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Miami police are investigating a possible bomb threat near Biscayne Blvd. and 54th St. Friday morning.

Police said they got a call about a man carrying luggage with wires hanging out and making threats to blow something up.

Officers arrived at the scene and detained him. A bomb squad is evaluating the device as a precaution. 

Due to the investigation, there are some street closures in the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

