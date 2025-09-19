Man arrested after threatening to "blow something up," Miami police say
Miami police are investigating a possible bomb threat near Biscayne Blvd. and 54th St. Friday morning.
Police said they got a call about a man carrying luggage with wires hanging out and making threats to blow something up.
Officers arrived at the scene and detained him. A bomb squad is evaluating the device as a precaution.
Due to the investigation, there are some street closures in the area.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.