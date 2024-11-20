Man arrested after wild police chase in Miami-Dade, several cars damaged

Man arrested after wild police chase in Miami-Dade, several cars damaged

Man arrested after wild police chase in Miami-Dade, several cars damaged

MIAMI - It was a scene of complete chaos as a driver began smashing into cars on Southwest 41st Street and 72nd Avenue on Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Police say they were trying to take the driver into custody when he sped off with his father in the pickup and ended up being trapped in heavy traffic

"It was like a scene from a movie, crazy" a worker at a body shop business said.

As he and others saw the drama play out in real time, police say the driver, Kevin Paul Prater, was wanted on charges, including making written threats against law enforcement, stalking and extortion.

Kevin Paul Prater is facing several charges after police chase, several cars damaged in Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade County Police

Before it was over, Prater had damaged several cars before he surrendered

His father escaped unharmed and won't face charges, police said.

"It was like lights, cameras, action," a witness said. "It was a little bit crazy like a movie scene here."

Prater is facing additional charges that included fleeing and eluding, battery in a law enforcement officer and reckless driving.

"Mr. Kevin Paul Prater made written threats to law enforcement officers from the South Miami Police Department as well as the Miami-Dade Police Department," Detective Andre Martin said.

"We are thankful no one received any injuries in this incident."