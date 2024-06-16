Man arrested after officer sees attempted kidnapping, leads police on Northwest Miami-Dade car chase

MIAMI — A man was arrested late Sunday morning after a Miami-Dade Police officer witnessed an attempted kidnapping that led to a car chase in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Around 11:10 a.m., an on-duty MDPD sergeant saw a woman "engaging in a struggle" with a man who was attempting to force her inside of his car in the area of Northwest 35th Avenue and 101st Street in West Little River. The man then fled and while doing so, intentionally struck a marked police vehicle, MDPD told CBS News Miami.

After a brief police chase, the man bailed out of his car near the 2700 block of Northwest 132nd Street in Opa-Locka, prompting officers to run after him. Shortly afterward, he was taken into custody without further incident.

MDPD told CBS News Miami that no one was injured during the incident.