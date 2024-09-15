Man and woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Fort Lauderdale crash

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man and woman were seriously injured following a crash in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday night.

Just before 8:15 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue was called out to a two-vehicle crash at NW 7th Ave. 6th St., where crews found the two "badly damaged" vehicles and the two people with serious injuries, the agency shared on X.

Ft Laud Fire Rescue responded to a 2 vehicle crash that occurred at NW 7th Avenue and 6th Street just before 815pm this evening. Crews discovered 2 badly damaged vehicles and 2 people with serious injuries. Both were extricated and rushed Broward Health Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/CDemq5bSR0 — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) September 16, 2024

Both people had to be extricated from their vehicles and they were rushed to the trauma center at Broward Medical Health Center.

The cause of this crash is under investigation.