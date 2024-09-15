Watch CBS News
Local News

Man and woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Fort Lauderdale crash

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man and woman were seriously injured following a crash in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday night.

Just before 8:15 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue was called out to a two-vehicle crash at NW 7th Ave. 6th St., where crews found the two "badly damaged" vehicles and the two people with serious injuries, the agency shared on X.

Both people had to be extricated from their vehicles and they were rushed to the trauma center at Broward Medical Health Center.

The cause of this crash is under investigation.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.