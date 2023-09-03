Watch CBS News
Man allegedly sleeping on tracks in critical condition after being hit by train

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

HIALEAH -- A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a train in Hialeah Saturday morning.

It happened yesterday morning in the area of 103rd Street and northwest 37th Avenue.

First responders say the man was sleeping on the tracks when he was hit.

According to a tweet from 'tri-rail' the incident caused service delays.  

