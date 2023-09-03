Man allegedly sleeping on tracks in critical condition after being hit by train
HIALEAH -- A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a train in Hialeah Saturday morning.
It happened yesterday morning in the area of 103rd Street and northwest 37th Avenue.
First responders say the man was sleeping on the tracks when he was hit.
According to a tweet from 'tri-rail' the incident caused service delays.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.