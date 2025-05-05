Man accused of trying to sexully assault woman at Brickell apartment, police say

A man accused of trying to sexually assault a woman in her Brickell apartment over the weekend was later found sleeping on a stranger's couch in another apartment in the building, according to Miami police.

Jorge Ortega, 46, charged with attempted sexual battery, kidnapping and burglary with assault.

Early Sunday morning, police said they were called to the apartment building on SW 13 Street near SW 2 Avenue over an attempted sexual assault.

Police said the 62-year-old woman, who called about the assault, told them on Saturday she was in and out of her apartment throughout the day running errands and buying groceries.

She said around 6 p.m. she returned to the apartment, made herself a sandwich and started picking up the house, according to police.

The woman said when she went into her son's room and opened the closet door, she found Ortega hiding there, according to the arrest report.

She said she screamed and tried to run away from him, but he grabbed her from behind, put his hand over her mouth and dragged her into her bedroom, according to police.

Attempted sexual assault in bedroom

As the two struggled, she said he managed to take off her nightgown and underwear, according to the report. Both ended up on the floor, and the woman told investigators that she remained face down in an effort to prevent him from raping her, according to police.

The woman said Ortega then demanded that she perform a sex act on him which she refused, according to the report.

When he got up, the woman told investigators that she grabbed a pair of scissors from the nightstand and tried to scare him off.

Instead, she said, it enraged him, and he began to hit her in an effort to take the scissors, causing her minor cuts on her left shoulder, according to the report.

He then forced her to go sit on the couch as he got a glass of water, smoked a cigarette and reorganized his backpack, according to investigators.

The woman told police around midnight her phone rang and Ortega asked who would be calling. According to the woman, she told him it was her son, and he was on his way home. She said when she tried to stand to get the phone, Ortega warned her "don't even think about it, or I will kill you," according to the report.

The woman told Ortega that if he was still there when her son got home, he would be really upset, according to police. She told investigators that made him visibly upset. Ortega took a plastic rose out of his bag, as he finished packing up, and left it on the woman's coffee table before he left, according to the report.

The police were called, and Miami Fire Rescue treated the woman for her injuries.

Sleeping stranger

The 24-year-old woman who lives in the apartment where Ortega was found told police that when she got home on Saturday night, she noticed the cat sleeping on an otherwise empty couch, according to the report. She said when got up the next morning around 9 a.m., she noticed a strange man sleeping on the couch, according to police. The woman told investigators that she also noticed that he had eaten some food, according to police.

The 22-year-old woman told police that when she got home late Saturday night, she saw the strange man asleep on the couch and assumed her roommate knew who it was, according to the report.

She said when her roommate woke up and said she didn't know the guy, they called the police and were told that officers were already outside the building on another call.

The women then went downstairs and told the officers about the situation. When officers went to their apartment, they found Ortega fast asleep on the couch and took him into custody, according to the report.