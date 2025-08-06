Man accused of stealing car last October during test drive facing charges, Miami police say

A man accused of stealing a car during a test drive from a local dealership last October is now behind bars, according to Miami Police.

Alexander Roque, 49, was arrested on July 25 during a traffic stop near SW 262nd Street and 138th Avenue.

Investigators said he is the same man who walked into Prado Auto Sales nine months ago, asked to test drive a white Infiniti Q50, and then drove off with the vehicle after tricking the salesman into switching seats.

Surveillance footage and flyers play key role

The arrest followed months of investigation and an anonymous tip that police said was prompted by surveillance video aired on CBS News Miami.

Authorities also credited several flyers distributed by the dealership with helping to identify Roque.

"We put a lot of effort, put his face out there [on] social media platforms, like your channel. I thought he felt he couldn't go anywhere without being seen—and he finally got caught," said Alex Prado, owner of Prado Auto Sales.

Dealership implements new security measures

Prado said the incident led the dealership to revise its test drive procedures.

"We're taking measures as far as asking for ID upfront, bringing the customer into the office before proceeding to test drive," Prado said.

Roque facing multiple charges across counties

Roque remains in custody in Miami-Dade County on charges of robbery, carjacking and battery.

Police said he also has an open warrant in Broward County, where he was previously arrested in 2023 for possession of counterfeit motor vehicle titles and possession of vehicles with altered ID numbers.

He is expected to be transferred to Broward to face additional charges.