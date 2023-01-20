Man accused of sexual battery of pregnant woman at Hollywood massage parlor
MIAMI - A Hollywood man is facing charges after being accused of touching a 6-month pregnant woman inappropriately at a Hollywood massage parlor.
Authorities said the victim accused Jianan Cheng, 57, of touching her breasts and private parts during a massage at the Oriental Foot Massage, located in the 2000 block of Stirling Road.
Cheng has been charged with sexual battery and not having a license to work as a massage therapist.
His bond was set at $5,000.
The victim told investigators she did not consent to the Cheng touching certain parts of her body.
