Watch CBS News
Local News

Man accused of sexual activity with girl at Pembroke Lakes Mall

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A man is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a juvenile at the Pembroke Pines mall parking lot on Friday, investigators say. 

Police said the man, 28-year-old Kevin Rubio, reportedly met the juvenile on February 23 at the mall. 

The juvenile entered Rubio's vehicle at the Pembroke Pines Mall parking lot and allegedly engaged in sexual activity. The suspect then brought the victim to his home in Miramar, where the victim spent the night, according to police.

Rubio was subsequently arrested by Pembroke Pines Police Detectives. He's been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 5:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.