Man accused of setting fire at North Miami Beach gas station

MIAMI - A man who was denied free gas at a North Miami Beach gas station is accused of trying to set the place on fire.

According to police, Lawrence Dunn, 61, walked into a Chevron station at 601 NE 167th Street and asked the attendant to give him some gas. When the clerk said that he had to pay for it, Dunn reportedly said that he was going to burn the place down. He then left.

Dunn reportedly returned a short time later and removed two fire extinguishers. He then when to one of the pumps and attempted to set it on fire with his lighter, according to the arrest report. That caused damage to the pump and the station's gas pump system.

Dunn was detained and taken into custody by police. He's facing charges of first degree arson and criminal mischief.