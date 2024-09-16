Watch CBS News
Man accused of secreting girl with unknown liquid at Kendall store

By Peter D'Oench

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A Kendall man is accused of using a medical syringe to secrete a customer at a Southwest Miami-Dade store with an unknown liquid substance.

Miami-Dade police said it happened on June 21st at the Ross Dress for Less store at 14840 S.W. 88th St. They said shoppers told employees that they noticed a man using a medical syringe in order to secrete an "unknown liquid" substance into the girl's buttocks and he then began filing her. The shoppers approached the suspect and he fled.

Police said on July 8th they obtained surveillance video that showed the suspect walking behind the victim and filming her buttocks.

Investigators said in a report that they searched his nearby home and found 3 medical syringes containing a white liquid consistent with that of semen.

Sean Edwin Uribe, 35, is charged with battery of a child involving bodily fluids and battery. In court, bond was set at $7,500 on the first charge and $1,000 on the second charge.

The judge in bond court ordered to stay away from "the alleged victim whose initials are YL" and to have no contact with her. He will also be on house arrest.

CBS News Miami stopped at Uribe's home, but a person who answered the door did not want to comment.

