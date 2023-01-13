Watch CBS News
Man accused of school trespassing, battery on officer

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI - A man is facing charges after being accused of trespassing at a Miami school. 

It happened last month at American Senior High. 

Court documents say Joshua Glover went into a school bathroom and put on a ski mask. 

Police say Glover took off when a school administrator confronted him. 

A Miami-Dade schools officer found him inside a vehicle. 

That's when police say glover put the SUV in reverse -- bumping into the officer. 

Glover got away, but was later caught at home. 

He's charged with trespassing and battery on an officer. 

