Man accused of school trespassing, battery on officer

Man accused of trespassing at American Senior High, assaulting police officer

MIAMI - A man is facing charges after being accused of trespassing at a Miami school.

It happened last month at American Senior High.

Court documents say Joshua Glover went into a school bathroom and put on a ski mask.

Police say Glover took off when a school administrator confronted him.

A Miami-Dade schools officer found him inside a vehicle.

That's when police say glover put the SUV in reverse -- bumping into the officer.

Glover got away, but was later caught at home.

He's charged with trespassing and battery on an officer.