Watch CBS News
Local News

Man accused of making bomb threat at Miami International Airport ticket counter

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Man accused of making bomb threat at Miami International Airport
Man accused of making bomb threat at Miami International Airport 00:27

MIAMI - A Mexican national was arrested at Miami International Airport on Saturday after allegedly making a bomb threat while checking in for his flight, authorities said.

Javier Salazar, 66, was taken into custody at the Volaris ticket counter shortly after 2 p.m. after he told an airline agent that he had a bomb in his suitcase, according to a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office report.

The ticket counter agent was conducting routine security questions when Salazar made the statement, authorities said.

When the agent warned him that such comments were not allowed in an airport, he claimed he was joking, according to the arrest report. Airport security was alerted and a K-9 unit conducted a sweep of Salazar's luggage and the surrounding area, which yielded no explosive materials.

Salazar was detained and transported to the MDSO airport station, where he waived his Miranda rights and provided a written statement, authorities said.

Salazar was later booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a charge of making a false report about an explosive device.

Under Florida law, making a false bomb threat is a second-degree felony.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.