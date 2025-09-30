Watch CBS News
Man accused of making false bomb threat at Kendall church, MDSO says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

A 27-year-old man was arrested Sunday after authorities said he disrupted a church service in Miami by falsely claiming to have a bomb.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, Isaac Lopez was attending services at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, in the 7900 block of SW 88th St., when a witness confronted him about a backpack.

Deputies said Lopez responded by saying, "It's a bomb," and repeated the claim when handing over the bag.

Loud alarm reported inside church

The sheriff's office said a loud, high-pitched alarm resembling a countdown was later heard during the service, further disrupting the congregation.

Lopez allegedly retrieved a phone emitting the sound, placed it in his backpack and returned to the service, according to the arrest report.

Once the service ended, Lopez yelled "Allahu Akbar," which means "God is great" in Arabic, alarming patrons, according to the report. The report also stated Lopez is known to the church and they provided his full name and phone number.

Lopez was later located at a nearby address and taken into custody without incident.

Lopez was charged with making a false report about a bomb, a felony, and disturbing a religious assembly, a misdemeanor, the sheriff's office said.

